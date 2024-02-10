Homestead Advisers Corp Invests $54,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ball Stock Performance
Ball stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Insider Transactions at Ball
In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ball Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
