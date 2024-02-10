Betterment LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. 1,666,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

