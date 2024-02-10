Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 5.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $34,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. 2,694,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

