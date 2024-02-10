Betterment LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Betterment LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after acquiring an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,556,000 after acquiring an additional 740,013 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
