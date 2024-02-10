50,505 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 3.0% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.01. 3,663,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,137. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $84.94 and a 12-month high of $105.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

