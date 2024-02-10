Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,967 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $53,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSN opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

