Citigroup Inc. Has $118.19 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.35% of Ferguson worth $118,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.66. 1,533,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

