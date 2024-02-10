Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 25,041 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,041 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.16% of NetApp worth $25,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after purchasing an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

NetApp stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetApp

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

