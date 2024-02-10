Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 897 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $33,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded up $7.18 on Friday, hitting $388.67. 485,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day moving average is $344.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $391.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.50.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

