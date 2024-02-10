Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 955,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $107,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.48. 2,870,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.79. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.