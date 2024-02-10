Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 137,335 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137,335 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

