Andra AP fonden Has $7.57 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,714,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 413,932 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 432,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 93,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 291,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,223,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,156. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

