Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 45,664 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of CDW worth $22,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CDW by 256.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CDW by 820.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $245.23 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

