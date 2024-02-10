Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

