Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Hershey worth $74,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Hershey Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

