State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

