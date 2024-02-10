Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Yum China worth $39,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Yum China by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 587,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

