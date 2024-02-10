Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 74,900 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of PPG Industries worth $63,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

