The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 88.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 846,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,358,000 after acquiring an additional 397,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

