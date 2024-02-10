Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hershey by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

