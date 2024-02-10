Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $202.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $203.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

