Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

