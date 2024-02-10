Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $32,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Czech National Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

