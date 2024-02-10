Wade G W & Inc. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Rentals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 156.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 139.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in United Rentals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $650.58 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $658.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $573.14 and its 200-day moving average is $494.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

