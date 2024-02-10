Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $249.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.94. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $251.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.