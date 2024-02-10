Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,326.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2,080.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.