Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,426,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,600,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.17 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.