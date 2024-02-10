UBS Group AG Has $206.64 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,969,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $206,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IYW opened at $134.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $134.61.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

