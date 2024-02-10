Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. 991,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,374. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

