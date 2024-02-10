Andra AP fonden Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

