Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.22. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.