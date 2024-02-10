Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 231.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,291 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $71,600,000.

Aramark Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

