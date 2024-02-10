Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,209. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $82.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

