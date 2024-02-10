Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $11.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,539,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,594. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

