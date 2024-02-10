Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

NYSE MSCI traded up $6.92 on Friday, hitting $592.42. 336,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.12. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

