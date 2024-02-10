Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

