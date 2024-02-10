Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

OTIS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,306. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.89.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

