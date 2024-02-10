Scout Investments Inc. Sells 15,924 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $494,299.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $494,299.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $258,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,882,421 shares in the company, valued at $66,894,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,273,759 shares of company stock valued at $42,968,044. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 3,940,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,958. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

