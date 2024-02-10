Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,253. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $173.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.