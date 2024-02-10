Scout Investments Inc. Trims Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Vicor worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

