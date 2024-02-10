Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.72. 146,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.