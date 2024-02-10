Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.21 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $249.18. 840,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,990. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.71 and a 200 day moving average of $209.95.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

