Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

LOW traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $222.26. 1,359,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average of $213.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

