Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 378,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

