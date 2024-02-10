iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 48,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 424.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. The stock had a trading volume of 445,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,920. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

