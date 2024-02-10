Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $183.89. 55,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,984. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $192.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.91 and a 200 day moving average of $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

