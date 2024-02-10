Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

