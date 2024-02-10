Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 136,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.30. 11,001,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,402,686. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.