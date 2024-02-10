S&CO Inc. Has $435,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stericycle by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stericycle by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,991,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after buying an additional 66,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stericycle by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,670,000 after buying an additional 246,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after buying an additional 52,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

SRCL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 228,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

