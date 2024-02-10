Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $230.54. 209,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.63 and a one year high of $230.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

